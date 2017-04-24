BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Kudelski SA:
* Kudelski Group and Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. sign patent license agreement
* Kudelski Group announced today that it has signed a patent license agreement with Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. including Condé Nast
* Financial terms remain confidential and were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement