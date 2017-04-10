BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Kudelski SA
* IBCAP and NAGRA extend agreement in fight against piracy of international TV content in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement