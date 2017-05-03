BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3 Kudelski SA:
* Kudelski Group acquires Digital Video Norge AS (DVnor) to extend its position in digital content management and distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes