BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Kuka AG:
* Swisslog division has received two major orders with an overall value of 36 million euros ($38.08 million). Both orders won by Swisslog are for logistics automation in the food industry Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.