Feb 15 Kuka AG:

* FY orders received totaling 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), an increase of 20.6 pct – surpassing the three billion euro mark for the first time (2015: 2.8 billion euros)

* FY sales revenues of 2.9 billion euros at virtually the same level as the previous year

* Order backlog of 2.1 billion euros (+25.0 pct) at end of year, ensuring a high level of capacity utilization in 2017

* FY EBIT margin before purchase price allocation and before extraordinary costs reaches 5.6 pct after 6.6 pct in 2015