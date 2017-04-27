April 27 Kuka AG:
* Systems division received a new order from a European
premium automotive manufacturer with a total volume of around 90
million euros ($98.15 million). Order intake was booked in the
first quarter of 2017
* Order intake rises by almost 30 pct and reaches 967.3
million euros in Q1 (Q1 2016: 746.5 million euros)
* Q1 sales revenues rose by almost 26 pct to 790.8 million
euros (Q1 2016: 629.1 million euros)
* Guidance 2017 confirmed: sales around 3.1 billion euros
and EBIT margin of more than 5.5 pct before the purchase price
allocation for Swisslog and before growth investments
* Q1 profit after tax increases by around 27 pct to 26.6
million euros
Source text: bit.ly/2oyyLC1
