April 27 Kuka AG:

* Systems division received a new order from a European premium automotive manufacturer with a total volume of around 90 million euros ($98.15 million). Order intake was booked in the first quarter of 2017

* Order intake rises by almost 30 pct and reaches 967.3 million euros in Q1 (Q1 2016: 746.5 million euros)

* Q1 sales revenues rose by almost 26 pct to 790.8 million euros (Q1 2016: 629.1 million euros)

* Guidance 2017 confirmed: sales around 3.1 billion euros and EBIT margin of more than 5.5 pct before the purchase price allocation for Swisslog and before growth investments

* Q1 profit after tax increases by around 27 pct to 26.6 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2oyyLC1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)