BRIEF-Kulicke And Soffa Industries reports Q3 EPS of $0.43

1 Min Read
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc:
* Kulicke & Soffa reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 revenue $243.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $245 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.62 excluding items
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $200 million to $215 million
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 42 percent
* Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc - K&S anticipates revenue for its full fiscal year 2017 to fall between $793 million and $808 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $787.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kulicke and soffa industries-during June quarter incurred a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $35.2 million, a favorable foreign tax credit of $20.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: