BRIEF-Kungsleden divests property in Örebro

June 30 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB
* Kungsleden Divests Property in örebro With Potential for Residential Development
* When Zoning Gains Legal Force, an Additional Purchase Price, Which Is Estimated to Sek 130 Million Prior to Deduction for Deferred Tax, Will Be Received
* INITIAL SELLING PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 43.5 MILLION PRIOR TO DEDUCTION FOR DEFERRED TAX