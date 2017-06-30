FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kungsleden divests property in Örebro
June 30, 2017 / 5:03 AM

BRIEF-Kungsleden divests property in Örebro

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB

* Kungsleden Divests Property in örebro With Potential for Residential Development

* ‍When Zoning Gains Legal Force, an Additional Purchase Price, Which Is Estimated to Sek 130 Million Prior to Deduction for Deferred Tax, Will Be Received​

* ‍INITIAL SELLING PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 43.5 MILLION PRIOR TO DEDUCTION FOR DEFERRED TAX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

