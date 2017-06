June 13 KUNGSLEDEN AB:

* KUNGSLEDEN HAS REACHED ITS 2016-2017 GOAL TO SELL NON-STRATEGIC PROPERTIES FOR SEK 2 BILLION

* IS SELLING 18 INDUSTRIAL AND WAREHOUSE PROPERTIES IN 13 MUNICIPALITIES AT A TOTAL SALES PRICE OF SEK 882 MILLION

* ‍IS COMPLETING TRANSFORMATION OF ITS PROPERTY PORTFOLIO​

* ‍WILL BE EXITING 9 MUNICIPALITIES AND WILL FROM NOW ON BE FOCUSING ITS GEOGRAPHICAL SPREAD TO 23 MARKETS​

* ‍"WITH CURRENT TRANSACTION, RESTRUCTURING OF KUNGSLEDEN'S PROPERTY HOLDINGS IS COMPLETED" - THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, BILJANA PEHRSSON​

* ‍OUR FOCUS FROM NOW ON WILL BE TO EXTRACT VALUE AND INVEST IN OUR CORE PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)