May 3 KUNGSLEDEN AB

* SIGNED A 3,000 SQUARE METER LEASE AGREEMENT WITH H&M FOR TEGNÉR 15 PROPERTY IN VÄXJÖ.

* H&M IS EXPECTED TO OPEN TO CUSTOMERS AT END OF NOVEMBER 2017.

* PROJECT AS A WHOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE IN SPRING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)