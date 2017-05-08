BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical and unit to invest 50 mln yuan to set up Hangzhou-based tech firm
* Says it and unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Hangzhou-based tech firm
May 8Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)