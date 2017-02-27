Feb 27 Kunming Sinobright Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 94 percent stake in property agency firm, Beijing 5i5j Real Estate Brokerage Co Ltd, for about 6.18 billion yuan ($898.54 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to sign share transfer agreement to acquire the remaining 6 percent stake in Beijing 5i5j for 378.0 million yuan

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition, projects

