June 8 Kunming Sinobright Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 94 percent stake in Beijing property agency for 6.2 billion yuan ($912.69 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan share private placement to help fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rDZoFd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7931 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)