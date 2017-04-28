BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28 Kuros Biosciences AG:
* Proposes election of four new board members
* Proposes to upcoming general meeting election of professor Clemens Van Blitterswijk, Frank-Jan Van Der Velden, Giacomo Di Nepi and dr. Ivan Cohen-Tanugi as new members of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014