BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Al Mazaya Holding Company:
* Q1 net profit 1.91 million dinars versus 1.86 million dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 15.1 million dinars versus 16 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.