* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt
Feb 27 Kuwait Cable Vision Company:
* To convene EGM on March 13 to approve capital decrease to 3.7 million dinars from 4.7 million dinars Source: (bit.ly/2lfe3Aq) Further company coverage: )
* In fy2017, group recorded revenue of approximately hk$79.1 million comparing with hk$83.5 million in fy2016