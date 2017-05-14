UPDATE 1-Russia offers Eurobonds to heavy global demand
* Yields outweigh sanctions-related risks - market players (Updates with finance ministry confirmation on the issues, adds VTB comments)
May 14 Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 4.6 million dinars versus 769,505 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yields outweigh sanctions-related risks - market players (Updates with finance ministry confirmation on the issues, adds VTB comments)
WASHINGTON, June 20 The top U.S. derivatives regulator is about to lose its sole Democratic commissioner in the coming months, with Sharon Bowen announcing on Tuesday she intends to step down.