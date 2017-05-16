BRIEF-IC Group: Hans-Christian Meyer appointed new CEO for Tiger of Sweden
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN
May 16 Kuwait Hotels Co:
* Q1 net profit 137,496 dinars versus 480,674 dinars year ago
Q1 total operating revenue 2.2 million dinars versus 2.4 million dinars year ago
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%