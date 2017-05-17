BRIEF-TPG to make $450 mln minority investment in Vice Media
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
May 17 Kuwait investment Company:
* Accepts in principal share swap offer from GFH Financial Group
* Co's units worth 9.4 million dinars in Energy City Navi Mumbai and Gateway To Morocco projects to be swaped for 32.3 million shares in GFH at $0.953 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.