BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Kuwait Projects Company Holding
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
Q1 consol operating revenue 151.5 million dinars versus 164.4 million dinars year ago
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.