BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
Feb 16 Kuwait Reinsurance Company
* FY net profit 2 million dinars versus 3.2 million dinars year ago
* Board proposes stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016
FY total operating revenue 36.2 million dinars versus 41.6 million dinars year ago
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue