BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Al Dar National Real Estate Co :
* CMA approves capital decrease to 11.4 million dinars from 41.1 million dinars through cancelling 8.9 million treasury shares Source: (bit.ly/2mIMv8D) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.