BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Alimtiaz Investment Group Co:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12.3 million dinars versus 2.7 million dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 19.7 million dinars versus 5.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.