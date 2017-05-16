UPDATE 1-More China bankers see policy as 'relatively tight'- c.bank survey
* Survey of entrepreneurs also shows greater confidence (Adds details, context)
May 16 Amar Finance And Leasing Company Kscp
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 539,637 dinars versus profit of 64,177 dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 151,226 dinars versus 196,211 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Survey of entrepreneurs also shows greater confidence (Adds details, context)
* Donnelley Financial - agreement with ICE Data Services to offer reporting solution to help fund companies comply with SEC reporting modernization rule