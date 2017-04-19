BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Injazzat Real Estate Development Co :
* Q1 net profit 2.4 million dinars versus 1.4 million dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 3.4 million dinars versus 2.3 million dinars year ago Source:(bit.ly/2orcukn) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.