BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management scraps plan to invest in Israel's Pluristem Therapeutics
* Says it scraps plan to invest in Israel's Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
May 14 Livestock Transport and Trading Co :
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus 913,515 dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 14 million dinars versus 9.4 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says it scraps plan to invest in Israel's Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
LONDON, June 20 Britain's car industry does not believe the UK will be able to strike a full and comprehensive Brexit deal with the European Union during the course of two-year talks and must secure interim arrangements to help safeguard the sector.