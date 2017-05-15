Italy seeks buyers as it prepares to break up Veneto banks -sources
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
May 15 Privatization Holding Co:
* Q1 net profit 375,888 dinars versus loss of 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 6.6 million dinars versus 6.4 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
ROME, June 20Riding high in opinion polls as national elections come into view, Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is trying to shed its populist image and reassure foreign capitals and financial markets that it can be trusted in office.