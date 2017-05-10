BRIEF-Accretive to sign 7.5 bln yen overdraft agreement and 10 bln yen loan agreement
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
May 10 Salhia Real Estate Co:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 4.6 million dinars versus 3.1 million dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 11.2 million dinars versus 11.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks slipped on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over liquidity conditions, even as investors awaited a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI on whether to add mainland shares to its Emerging Markets Index .