BRIEF-Tesco says unforeseen technical fault resulting in order cancellation - tweet
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
May 16 Sultan Center Food Products Company :
* Q1 net profit 208,881 dinars versus 449,190 dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 59.8 million dinars versus 69.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN