BRIEF-Notorious Pictures buys two films at the Cannes Film Festival
* SAYS ACQUIRED FILMS ARE “RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE” AND “THE FULL HOUSE" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 19 Mobile Telecommunications Company :
* Enters joint venture with iflix to establish iflix Arabia with co holding 33 percent stake in JV Source:(bit.ly/2lZLbhi) Further company coverage:
* SAYS ACQUIRED FILMS ARE “RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE” AND “THE FULL HOUSE" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday