BRIEF-KVH Industries reports qtrly loss per share of $0.12

Aug 2 (Reuters) - KVH Industries Inc:

* KVH Industries reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue $40.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.5 million

* Sees q3 revenue $41.0 - $43.0 million

* Sees q3 non-GAAP eps $0.01 to $0.04

* Sees q3 revenue $41.0 million to $43.0 million & loss per share $0.21 to $0.17

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP eps $ 0.07 to $ 0.27

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP eps $ 0.07 to $ 0.27

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170.0 million to $184.0 million & GAAP loss per share $ 0.69 to $ 0.38