New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Kwantas Corporation Bhd
* Unit entered into a sale & purchase agreement with Kub Malua Plantation Sdn Bhd
* Agreement for a cash consideration of 100.4 million RGT
* Agreement for proposed disposal of 3,791 acres of agriculture land located at Sungai Kinabatangan, District of Kinabatangan, Sabah
* Upon completion of proposed disposal, group is expected to realise an estimated loss on disposal of 31.5 mln RGT Source text: (bit.ly/2ombu21) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.