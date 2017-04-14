BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 14 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 7.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2of3n6v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)