BRIEF-Freedom Insurance confirms FY17 sales and earnings forecast
* Confirms its expectation that FY17 sales and earnings will be at upper end of its previously announced guidance ranges
March 16 KWG Property Holding Ltd
* February 2017, group's gross pre-sales value amounted to RMB 1.81 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Confirms its expectation that FY17 sales and earnings will be at upper end of its previously announced guidance ranges
* Announces appointment of Yeo Whay as chief financial officer - designate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: