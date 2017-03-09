BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 KWG Property Holdings:
* Proposed issue of senior notes
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Company intends to use net proceeds of proposed notes issue to refinance certain debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.