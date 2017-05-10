BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to set up sport development unit registered at 100 mln yuan
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sport development subsidiary in Hangzhou, with investment of 100 million yuan
May 10 Kwg Property Holding Ltd:
* In April 2017, group's pre-sales value amounted to RMB2,890 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sport development subsidiary in Hangzhou, with investment of 100 million yuan
* Moody's: rise of third-party e-payment providers in China will have widespread