March 7 KWS Saat SE:

* Increased its net sales in the first half of 2016/2017 by 27.6 percent to 280.0 million euros ($296.41 million)

* H1 earnings before taxes (EBIT) were –70.3 million euros, an improvement of 33.9 percent

* Now expects its EBIT margin to achieve at least 10.5 percent for the fiscal year as a whole due to the expansion in sugarbeet cultivation area

* Indications are that sugarbeet seed business will grow in the further course of fiscal 2016/2017 due to an increase in cultivation area

* Still expects to increase its FY net sales by almost 5 percent on the back of an anticipated slight improvement in income