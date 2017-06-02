BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 2 Kyland Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 201410211668.0), for node equipment access method, system and device based on MAC address
* Says patent is valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GW05jh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22