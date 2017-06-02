BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 2Kyokuto Co Ltd
* Says it acquired 202,000 shares (5.3 percent voting power)of Hakuyosha Co Ltd, on June 2
* Says the company increased stake in Hakuyosha to 5.3 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/t45wEV
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million