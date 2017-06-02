June 2Kyokuto Co Ltd

* Says it completes repurchase of 280,000 shares of its common stock, representing 5.1 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3

* Shares repurchased at the price of 163.5 million yen in total, on June 2

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7pqtdi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)