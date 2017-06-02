BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 2Kyokuto Co Ltd
* Says it completes repurchase of 280,000 shares of its common stock, representing 5.1 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3
* Shares repurchased at the price of 163.5 million yen in total, on June 2
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7pqtdi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million