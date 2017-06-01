BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 1 Kyokuto Co Ltd
* Says it will repurchase 280,000 shares, for 163.5 million yen in total, on June 2, through ToSTNeT-3
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/k4Qzi5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.