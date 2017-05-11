May 11 Kyorin Holdings Inc

* Says it plans to set up new production subsidiary to take over business from Noshiro plant of unit Kyorin Pharmaceutical Company, Limited and manufacture division of KYORIN Rimedio Co.,Ltd.

* Says it aims to complete integration as of April 2018

* Says other details remain to be decided later

