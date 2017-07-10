FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kyoritsu Maintenance's operating profit likely fell 7 pct to around 2.3 bln yen in April-June quarter - Nikkei‍​
July 10, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Kyoritsu Maintenance's operating profit likely fell 7 pct to around 2.3 bln yen in April-June quarter - Nikkei‍​

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei‍​:

* Kyoritsu Maintenance's operating profit likely slipped 7% on the year to around 2.3 billion yen ($20.1 million) in the April-June quarter - Nikkei‍​

* Kyoritsu Maintenance Co's sales for April-June quarter are seen climbing 10 percent to about 35.5 billion yen - Nikkei

* Kyoritsu Maintenance is expected to maintain FY forecast, calling for sales to climb 9% to 148.2 billion yen, operating profit to grow 3% to 12.2 billion yen- Nikkei‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2uIU4zT) Further company coverage:

