BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 25 Kyung Bong Co Ltd :
* Says it proposes to change company name to IGis System Co.,LTD from Kyung Bong Co.,LTD
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes