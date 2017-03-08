WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Kyungdong Pharm :
* Says it received patent on March 7, for intermediate product for saxagliptin manufacturing and the method thereof
* Patent number is 10-2015-0150678
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ldeee5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.