Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 16 L & A International Holdings Ltd
* Consolidated results of co for year ended 31 March 2017 is expected to record a substantial increase in loss attributable
* Increase in loss was mainly attributable to tough retail environment in Hong Kong
* Expected result due to decrease in revenue from OEM segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.