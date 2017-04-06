April 6 L Brands Inc
* L Brands Inc says for March, exit of swim and apparel
categories had negative impact of 7 percent points to co's
comparable sales
* In March, exit of swim, apparel categories had negative
impact of 10 percent points to victoria's secret comparable
sales
* L brands reports March 2017 sales
* March sales fell 7 percent to $951.4 mln
* Comparable sales for five weeks ended April 1, , decreased
10 percent, were negatively impacted by later easter this year
by about 2 to 3 points
