FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-L Brands reports 9 pct fall in June same-store sales
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
G20 Summit
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 11:27 AM / in a day

BRIEF-L Brands reports 9 pct fall in June same-store sales

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc

* L Brands reports June 2017 sales

* June same-store sales fell 9 percent

* June sales fell 6 percent to $1.213 billion

* L Brands Inc - net sales of $4.424 billion for 22 weeks ended July 1, decrease of 6 percent compared to net sales of $4.727 billion for 22 weeks ended July 2, 2016

* L Brands Inc- Comparable sales for five weeks ended July 1, 2017, decreased 9 percent

* L Brands Inc- comparable sales for 22 weeks ended July 1, 2017, decreased 9 percent

* L Brands-for June, exit of swim, apparel categories had negative impact of about 7 percent points and 10 percent points to co and Victoria's Secret comp sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.