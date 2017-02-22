BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 22 L Brands Inc-
* L Brands reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.18
* L Brands Inc - net sales for Q4 ended Jan. 28, 2017, were $4.489 billion, an increase of 2 percent compared to $4.395 billion for quarter ended jan. 30, 2016
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.05 to $3.35 including items
* Expects to report a mid-to-high-teens decrease in february comparable sales, below expectations for a mid-single digit decrease
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* L Brands Inc - "exit of swim and apparel at victoria's secret is negatively impacting total company comparable sales by about 6 percentage points"
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.