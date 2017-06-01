June 1 L Brands Inc:

* L Brands Inc reports may 2017 sales

* May same store sales fell 7 percent

* May sales fell 5 percent to $774.3 million

* L Brands Inc - ‍company reported net sales of $3.211 billion for 17 weeks ended may 27, 2017, a decrease of 6 percent​

* L Brands Inc - ‍comparable sales for 17 weeks ended may 27, 2017, decreased 9 percent.​

* L Brands Inc - for 17 weeks ended may 27, exit of swim categories had a negative impact of 7 percent points to total co and Victoria's Secret comparable sales

* L Brands Inc - for 17 weeks ended may 27, exit of apparel categories had a negative impact of 10 percent points to total co and Victoria's Secret comparable sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: